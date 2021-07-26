Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit Home Depot stores set to do away with hot dog carts

Carts originally shut down due to COVID

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan Home Depot stores set to do away with hot dog carts

DETROIT – Hot dog carts in Home Depot stores were shut down when the pandemic started, but they won’t be reopening.

All Metro Detroit Home Depot stores are removing the hot dog carts. Bill Loizon is known as “The Hot Dog Guy.” He had hot dog carts in Home Depot stores for 20 years.

Loizon had four carts in four locations. He said his employees stayed on for years.

“They’re like family. I had to call them the other day. It is hard to say goodbye and tell them they’re done,” Loizon said.

Loizon said he doesn’t know why Home Depot is pulling the hot dog carts from their stores. He doesn’t think it’s related to coronavirus.

