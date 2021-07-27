Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

Fire forces residents of apartment building on Detroit’s west side to evacuate

Officials believe the fire started in basement

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Fire, Apartment Fire, Detroit Fire, Detroit Fire Department, Puritan Avenue, Fairfield Street
Fire forces apartment building residents to evacuate on Detroit's west side
Fire forces apartment building residents to evacuate on Detroit's west side

DETROIT – Residents were evacuated from an apartment on Detroit’s west side after a fire broke out in the basement, officials said.

There were around 100 residents inside the building that had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were still battling the fire at 11:30 p.m. Monday (July 26). The apartment building is in the area of Puritan Avenue and Fairfield Street.

“I started banging on doors telling people to get out,” a resident said. “I was asking everybody to get out.”

Firefighters believe the fire may have been caused by downed power lines.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter