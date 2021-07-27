Fire forces residents of apartment building on Detroit’s west side to evacuate

DETROIT – Residents were evacuated from an apartment on Detroit’s west side after a fire broke out in the basement, officials said.

There were around 100 residents inside the building that had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were still battling the fire at 11:30 p.m. Monday (July 26). The apartment building is in the area of Puritan Avenue and Fairfield Street.

“I started banging on doors telling people to get out,” a resident said. “I was asking everybody to get out.”

Firefighters believe the fire may have been caused by downed power lines.

