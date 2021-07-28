15-year-old Royal Oak boys accused of stabbing Warren teen during drug deal

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police are searching for two 15-year-old Royal Oak boys who stabbed another teenager during a drug deal, according to authorities.

Officials said the attack happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday (July 27) in the senior center parking lot at 3500 Marais Avenue.

When police arrived, a 17-year-old Warren boy told them that he had been stabbed in his side, authorities said. He told officers that he and his friend had met with two 15-year-old boys in the parking lot for a drug transaction, according to police.

An argument began while the two pairs were discussing money, and the 15-year-old boys tried to rob the victim and his friend, officials said.

Both 15-year-old boys were armed with knives, according to authorities. Police said one of the 15-year-old boys stabbed the 17-year-old in his side during the altercation.

The 17-year-old and his friend ran away from the parking lot, officials said. He was taken to William Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the 17-year-old’s friend, who is also 17 years old and from Warren, was not injured.

Officers searched for the 15-year-old boys with K-9 units and Clawson police, but they were not located. Both have been identified, authorities said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3456.