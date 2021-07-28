Good Samaritan who helped crash victim earlier this year helps motorcyclist in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Stedman Sims is once again being noticed for springing into action at the sight of someone involved in a crash.

“I was outside talking to a customer when I heard screeching,” Sims said. “I looked down. It was a motorcyclist. I guess he was avoiding a car because she stopped unexpectedly in front of him.”

The motorcyclist had just been involved in a single-vehicle accident right across the street from were Sims works.

“All we heard was the screeching,” Sims said. “I saw he hit that curb and flew up two or three times in the air before he hit that pole.”

The motorcyclist has a badly broken leg. Sims and another man, Richard Rolland, worked with others to get his leg stable until help arrived.

“My first reaction was just to dart across the street and try to tie his leg up,” Rolland said. “His bone was hanging out his leg. It was blood gushing and he came up next. We tied it off and waited for the ambulance.”

While he doesn’t care about the exposure, Sims is elated that he continues to be a guardian angel to those in need.

“Anytime I see someone in trouble, I just want to lend a helping hand,” he said.

The footage doesn’t start til the victim is on the stretcher because Marcus decided to wait until the man was OK to pull out his cellphone.

Local 4 has been told the motorcyclist is expected to be OK.