Pontiac woman sets self on fire while trying to torch her car because there were bed bugs inside

31-year-old Pontiac woman suffers second-degree burns

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A bed bug. (Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman accidentally set herself on fire while using rubbing alcohol to torch her car because there were bed bugs inside, police said.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Perry Street because of a car fire.

Officials said a 31-year-old Pontiac woman who owned the car had a panic attack because there were bed bugs inside. She decided to kill the bed bugs by pouring rubbing alcohol inside the car and lighting it on fire, according to authorities.

In the process of torching the car, the woman accidentally set herself on fire, police said.

She suffered second-degree burns and was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The fire department is investigating.

