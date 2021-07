Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.

DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Rep. Haley Stevens: Paul Whelan not been in contact with family members since early July

Concern continues to grow among friends and family members of Paul Whelan -- the man from Novi who was sentenced in Russia on espionage charges -- as he has reportedly not been heard from since July 4.