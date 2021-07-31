Alcohol suspected contributing factor in Detroit crash that killed woman on motorcycle

DETROIT – The female passenger of a motorcycle was killed Saturday morning at eastbound I-96 and Meyers by a wrong-way driver, police say.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday after the wrong-way driver of a vehicle struck the motorcycle that the woman was traveling on.

Police say the motorcycle caught fire and the woman died at the scene from the impact. The male rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized.

The 33-year-old male driver of the wrong-way vehicle was treated and released from a local hospital.

He is currently being held at the Detroit Detention Center. Alcohol is suspected and the at-fault driver has one prior alcohol offense.

The case is pending the review of prosecutors.

