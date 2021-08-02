Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Farmington, Southfield, Farmington Hills due to storm damage

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Farmington, Southfield and Farmington Hills to help with the recovery from flooding and storm damage.

“I want to thank the emergency workers and others who worked tirelessly throughout the storm and the following days to keep the residents safe,” Whitmer said. “This declaration will ensure needed resources are available to these communities as they continue to recover from the flooding and power outages caused by the July 7 storm.”

The cities asked for the state’s help after severe thunderstorms and high winds struck them in early July. An intense line of thunderstorms hit southwest Oakland County and also traveled through southern Macomb County.

Farmington, Southfield and Farmington Hills all had significant flooding and downed trees and electrical lines. There were extensive power outages, road closures and properties damaged because of the storms, state officials said.

All three cities declared local states of emergency on July 8 and 9, activating local disaster response. They determined those resources were insufficient to address the situation, so they asked for the state’s assistance.

All state resources are now available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the cities, state officials said.