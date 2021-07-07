Cloudy icon
I-275 closed at Grand River Avenue in Farmington Hills due to downed power lines

Closure expected to last several hours

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

I-275 is closed at M-5 due to fallen power lines. (WDIV)
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – I-275 has been closed in Farmington Hills due to power lines that have fallen on the freeway near Grand River Avenue.

According to Michigan State Police, both directions have been blocked and traffic is at a standstill. MSP troopers and fire crews are responding to the scene. Southbound traffic of I-275 is being routed to Grand River Avenue and northbound is being routed to Eight Mile Road.

MSP said I-275 will be closed for several hours due to the live wires that have fallen onto the freeway and onto vehicles.

