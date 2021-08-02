Police seek 15-year-old Pontiac boy suspected of running away from home

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Pontiac who appears to have ran away from his home on Saturday, July 31.

Eric Graham was last seen at around 2 p.m. Saturday while riding a blue bicycle outside his home on Dwight Street in Pontiac.

He was reported missing by his father. Graham is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The teen has short black hair and brown eyes.

Graham was last seen wearing grayish green Nike shorts, a white T-shirt and white athletic shoes.

The father told deputies Graham was found in Commerce Township on Friday after running away before.

When Graham was found the teen stated that he was attempting to get to Flint.

His family is still uncertain about why he would try to go to Flint.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

