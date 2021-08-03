Cass Community Social Services brings the Olympic games to its campus in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Cass Community Social Services brought their own form of the Olympic games to their campus in Metro Detroit.

On day two of the Olympic activities for Cass Community members and staff, they started the day off by continuing the Olympic torch with a bonfire and some outdoor chair yoga.

“My clients did carry the torch yesterday and were smiling the whole way so I know they enjoyed it a lot,” Cass Community Social Services manager Serez Davis.

Davis said it warms his heart to see the people he serves get outside and participate in team sports.

“A lot of my clients dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues that they deal with,” Davis said.

Cass Community Social Services covers a wide variety of needs in Metro Detroit.

“Many of our people struggle with health issues, diabetes, heart disease, AIDs, hypertension, so just a reminder that anybody and everybody can do something and that you can feel better once you do,” Cass Community Social Services Executive Director Faith Fowler said. “We have people from our programs for developmentally disabled adults. We have people from our residential programs, including children and adults who have experienced homelessness with people from the tiny homes and people from the larger community.”

The Olympic-inspired games are the first time they’ve held an event that’s involved their whole campus.

“Folks are excited about t-shirts and real medals. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Fowler said.

Cass Community Social Services relies on donations and volunteers to host events.

