Northville dog park gets agility training equipment thanks to Eagle Scout project

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tim Pamplin

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – A dog agility park got added to the Marv Gans Community Park in Northville as part of an Eagle Scout project.

Jonathon Barringer raised $2,766 on a Jonathon for his project. He said he took his dog to an AKC agility training class, which was the inspiration for his Eagle Scout project.

His project consisted of six pieces of equipment for agility training: Weaving polls, a pause box, a tunnel, two adjustable jumps and a tire jump.

He said for his project he built some of the equipment with the help of fellow Boy Scouts and will also order commercial grade park equipment.

They began installation on the park update on June 25.

