Man drowns in Oakland County pond after jumping in to retrieve hat that blew off while mowing lawn

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man drowned in an Oakland County pond this weekend after jumping into the water to retrieve a hat that blew off while he was mowing the lawn, deputies said.

Officials with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were called at 5:35 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 1) to a home in the 1500 block of Essay Lane in Highland Township.

Police said a 64-year-old Highland Township man was mowing the lawn when his hat blew off and went into a pond. A woman inside the home watched the man trying to get his hat from the water, officials said. She stepped away for a few minutes, and when she returned to the window, she couldn’t see the man at the shore of the pond, according to authorities.

The woman contacted her landlord, who called 911. Deputies asked members of the dive search and rescue team to respond to the scene.

Dive team members said they found the man about 14 feet deep in the water. The man was brought to shore and transported to Huron Valley Hospital, where officials pronounced him dead, according to police.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and the incident is still under investigation, officials said.