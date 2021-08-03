What Metro Detroit hospital systems are seeing as COVID cases rise

DETROIT – Remember the refrigerator trucks behind hospitals, the ones that held the bodies of the people dying from COVID-19 when the hospital morgues were overloaded?

Those trucks are no longer at many hospitals including the McLaren Group which has 15 hospitals in Michigan and Ohio. The hope is they won’t come back.

If that happens they might see a very different kind of patient.

“We’re seeing, believe it or not patients in the pediatric population. We had an eight month old who was recently diagnosed. We are seeing a lot of the twenty and thirty year olds as well,” said Dr. Tressa Gardner of McLaren, American Physician Partners.

Dr. Gardner is an Emergency Room doctor for the McLaren Group, but as the executive director for American Physician Partners, she staffs 29 hospitals across Michigan and has her finger on the pulse of what’s going on in hospitals across the nation.

In the McLaren Group on July 21 there were 18 COVID-19 in patients spread across 15 hospitals. Eight days later, July 28, there were 29. As of Tuesday, six days later, there are 38 patients.

