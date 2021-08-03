Warren mayor pushes for sidewalks to be fixed after falling while jogging, sustaining injuries

New push to fix sidewalks after Warren mayor injured after fall

WARREN, Mich. – A mishap on the streets of Warren sent Mayor Jim Fouts to the hospital.

Fouts shared pictures on social media of the injuries he sustained after hitting an elevated sidewalk.

And he wants them fixed.

“When you’re jogging, you’re running pretty fast and therefore when you hit it, you’ve got some force and you go forward, so my face took the brunt of the fall,” he said.

After going to the hospital, Fouts posted on Facebook he was even “more sensitive to residential complaints” about bad sections of sidewalks, saying “I spoke with the city engineer and Department of Public Works director and asked them to work on these sidewalks ASAP!”

And walkers in the city agree.

“A lot of older people walk here every day. It’s a popular street for joggers ... but here it’s that dangerous in front of my house that dip they forgot to do,” said resident Alexander Sobotka.

Fouts said the city replaces about 2,000 feet of concrete a year of the city’s 800 miles of sidewalk. After getting a list of ones to fix he wants more input from residents so no else experience the same situation.

