Sajo’s of Clinton to close for a month due to employee shortage

Sajos of Clinton says employee shortage is why it's closed for a month

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Sajo’s of Clinton in Clinton Township is closing its doors for a month due to an employee shortage, according to the owner.

Owner Jim Sage said he couldn’t move forward with less than 50% of his staff. He said they should have four bartenders but only have two.

“We’re supposed to have four to five hostesses. We have one. We’re supposed to have 22 servers. I have 11. We’re supposed to have four to five cooks. I have two,” Sage said. “We tried incentives, raising pay. It doesn’t work.”

Sage said he blames federal unemployment, which is paying more than unemployment usually does.

Many other restaurants have limited their hours or limited the menu but Sajo’s closed completely except for banquets. Sage said he was burning out the employees he does have.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years. This is the worst it’s ever been,” Sage said.

