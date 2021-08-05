FEMA, Mayor Duggan walk Detroiters through process to file flood damage claims

DETROIT – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan are teaming up to make sure victims of the floods last month and in June know there’s help and how to get it.

This comes after residents said they’ve received denial letters from FEMA after filing a claim.

“It’s been very tiresome,” said Loretta Powell.

Powell said the last few months have been a series of ups and downs. Her basement on Montclair Street on the city’s east side flooded back in June.

“I had water that was dripping on my electrical box, so I was very scared about that. I had all types of damage as far as clothes. I had scooters. I had some furniture,” she said.

When she heard FEMA was providing assistance, she was hopeful. She immediately applied for help but was denied.

“FEMA didn’t come to my house. I got denied. FEMA didn’t come to my house at all,” said Powell.

“Denial letters are often not final. I know how much we heard about this, but they may just mean you need to submit more information,” Duggan said.

On Wednesday, Duggan said they’re aware a lot of Detroiters have received the same denial letters.

“Emergency assistance for FEMA. It covers what’s needed to make your house safe and livable,” she said.

Duggan is urging people like Powell to reapply or go to the FEMA centers in Detroit on step-by-step instructions. It’s good news for Powell, who said she would reapply.

Click here for more information on the FEMA centers.

Wayne County Register of Deeds Bernard J. Youngblood is temporarily offering victims of the June 25 flood a free copy of their deed to provide as needed when applying for disaster relief.

Flood victims may call 313-224-5855 to request that a copy of their deed be sent by email, fax or U.S. postal service.

Additionally, flood victims may complete a form to request the deed on the county register’s website.

There is no charge for the deed copy service.