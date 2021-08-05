Partly Cloudy icon
Police seek 2 children taken by father believed to be heading for North Carolina

Joshua Breckenridge on tether for domestic violence

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Avery and Jaden Breckenridge
Avery and Jaden Breckenridge (MSP)

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Police are searching for two missing, endangered children who were taken by their father, officials said.

Avery Elizabeth Breckenridge, a 22-month-old girl, and her 9-year-old brother, Jaden Breckenridge were taken by their father, Joshua Breckenridge, in Clarkston, police said.

He is driving a white 2003 GMC Yukon with no license plate and is believed to be heading for North Carolina, according to authorities.

Police said Joshua Breckenridge stole a car from the children’s mother. He is on tether for domestic violence and is not supposed to leave the state, officials said.

Avery has a heart and seizure condition, and her father did not take her medication, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The vehicle police believe Joshua Breckenridge is driving. (MSP)

