Police seek 2 children taken by father believed to be heading for North Carolina

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Police are searching for two missing, endangered children who were taken by their father, officials said.

Avery Elizabeth Breckenridge, a 22-month-old girl, and her 9-year-old brother, Jaden Breckenridge were taken by their father, Joshua Breckenridge, in Clarkston, police said.

He is driving a white 2003 GMC Yukon with no license plate and is believed to be heading for North Carolina, according to authorities.

Police said Joshua Breckenridge stole a car from the children’s mother. He is on tether for domestic violence and is not supposed to leave the state, officials said.

Avery has a heart and seizure condition, and her father did not take her medication, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.