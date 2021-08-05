Whitmer declares state of emergency for Armada Twp., White Lake Twp., Armada due to tornado, storm damage

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Armada Township, White Lake Township and the village of Armada due to damaged caused by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes last month.

A tornado touched down July 24 in Armada Township, just outside the village of Armada, officials said. The storm moved through the village and severely damaged properties in the village and township.

On July 25, White Lake Township was damaged by a severe thunderstorm and a tornado, according to officials.

“These communities were hit hard by the late July storms and tornados, and our recovery efforts will continue to get people the help they need, where they need it, as soon as possible,” Whitmer said. “A state declaration ensures state assistance gets to areas affected by the severe weather as soon as possible, and we will keep monitoring the situation to help communities recover and rebuild.”

All state resources will now be available to Armada Township, White Lake Township and Armada in their recovery efforts.

“The immediate response efforts in Armada were an amazing example of a community coming together during a crisis,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. “As we transition to our rebuilding efforts, this designation from the state will provide much-needed resources for residents and local businesses. I want to thank the governor for her declaration and commitment to support this community.”

“Gov. Whitmer’s prompt action to declare a state of emergency in communities impacted by the tornado opens the door to resources our townships need to get their lives and properties back to normal,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “I know they are breathing a sigh of relief in White Lake today.”

All three communities declared local states of emergency on July 25. They requested the governor’s declaration before the end of the month, meaning they determined their local resources weren’t enough to address to situation.

Whitmer’s declaration means state officials decided assistance was needed to protect health, safety and property and to lessen or avert the threat of more severe and lasting harm.