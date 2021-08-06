Detroit police want help locating missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 16-year-old Detroit boy.

John Meaders Jr. was last seen Tuesday (Aug. 3) at 11 a.m.

Police said he left his residence in the 6000 block of Harrell Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

John Meaders Jr. Details Age 16 Shirt Black t-shirt Pants Black jeans with a green design Other Black belt, black Nike flip flops

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigation Unit at 3130596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

