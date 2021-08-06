Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Local News

Detroit police want help locating missing 16-year-old boy

John Meaders Jr. last seen Aug. 3

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Missing Teen, Missing Boy, Missing in Detroit, Detroit Missing, Detroit Police Department, DPD
John Meaders Jr.
John Meaders Jr. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 16-year-old Detroit boy.

John Meaders Jr. was last seen Tuesday (Aug. 3) at 11 a.m.

Police said he left his residence in the 6000 block of Harrell Street and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

John Meaders Jr.Details
Age16
ShirtBlack t-shirt
PantsBlack jeans with a green design
OtherBlack belt, black Nike flip flops

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigation Unit at 3130596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READMore Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter