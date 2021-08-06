Motor City Car Crawl kicks into gear in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The Motor City Car Crawl Presented by Huntington kicked off in Detroit on Thursday.

“It’s a gorgeous day in Downtown Detroit and look at the people and the cars,” said Karen Felton.

Events are taking place at six different parks downtown -- Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Spirit Plaza -- each with a specific kind of vehicle glistening in the bright sun.

Detroit Auto Dealers Association executive director Rod Alberts said he’s particularly happy about spreading things out around Downtown Detroit.

“If you think about it, it’s only about a five minute walk between these parks and the Downtown Detroit Partnership and Eric Larsen and his team and we just made this partnership that is going to last for many many years,” Alberts said.

Beth Steward, with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, said the symphony is warmed up and ready to join on the action.

“We’ll be playing a really fun concert of movie music,” Steward said. “There’ll also be music about cars and about travel.”

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra started playing at 6 p.m. and play until 8 p.m.

“This is the kind of thing they really like because it combines so much stuff,” Stewart said. “It really showcases the fact that classical music is super fun and we’re all listening to classical music all the time.”

Still, the event is a car crawl and Metro Detroiters’ response to the substitute auto show is typically Motown.

“There’s cars that we haven’t seen yet and the public has not seen yet,” Felton said. “That’s what I’m after.”

If you have children that aren’t into the symphony, there is still beach sand and a showing of “Cars 2″ at Campus Martius.

A ticketed gala featuring a performance by Sheryl Crow will take place Saturday. Proceeds will go to eight local children’s charities.

When is it?

Friday (Aug. 6) from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday (Aug. 7) from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Sunday (Aug. 8) from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Click here to view the full schedule.

