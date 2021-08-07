Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Police say Za’Ria Wojtylko was last seen on Aug. 3

Za’Ria Wojtylko
Za’Ria Wojtylko (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Za’Ria Wojtylko, who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Za’Ria was last seen at about 4 p.m., Aug. 3, at her home in the 17100 block of Alcoy Avenue.

Za’Ria WojtylkoDetails
Age13 years old
Height5′4″
Weight120 pounds
ClothingGray shirt, army camo leggings and black and white MK shoes
OtherNeck length twists and braces

Police said Za’Ria is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

