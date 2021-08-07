Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Za’Ria Wojtylko, who was last seen on Tuesday.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Za’Ria was last seen at about 4 p.m., Aug. 3, at her home in the 17100 block of Alcoy Avenue.
|Za’Ria Wojtylko
|Details
|Age
|13 years old
|Height
|5′4″
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Clothing
|Gray shirt, army camo leggings and black and white MK shoes
|Other
|Neck length twists and braces
Police said Za’Ria is in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.