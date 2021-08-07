Detroit police search for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Za’Ria Wojtylko, who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Za’Ria was last seen at about 4 p.m., Aug. 3, at her home in the 17100 block of Alcoy Avenue.

Za’Ria Wojtylko Details Age 13 years old Height 5′4″ Weight 120 pounds Clothing Gray shirt, army camo leggings and black and white MK shoes Other Neck length twists and braces

Police said Za’Ria is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940.

