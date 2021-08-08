Detroit police looking for missing 12-year-old, 14-year-old sisters

DETROIT – Police are looking for Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester, two sisters that went missing Friday night.

According to authorities, they were last seen at about 8 p.m. when they left their home -- located near the intersection of Forrer Street and Grand River Avenue -- after an argument with a family member.

Lashawn Hill Malikia Sylvester Age 12 years old 14 years old Height 4 feet, 8 inches 4 feet, 8 inches Hair Black hair with long black and gold braids Long burgundy braids

Anyone who has seen Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

