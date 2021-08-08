Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police looking for missing 12-year-old, 14-year-old sisters

Sisters had left home after argument with family member

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester
Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester, two sisters that went missing Friday night.

According to authorities, they were last seen at about 8 p.m. when they left their home -- located near the intersection of Forrer Street and Grand River Avenue -- after an argument with a family member.

Lashawn HillMalikia Sylvester
Age12 years old14 years old
Height4 feet, 8 inches4 feet, 8 inches
HairBlack hair with long black and gold braidsLong burgundy braids

Anyone who has seen Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

