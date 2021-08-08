Detroit police looking for missing 12-year-old, 14-year-old sisters

DETROIT – Police are looking for Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester, two sisters that went missing Friday night.
According to authorities, they were last seen at about 8 p.m. when they left their home -- located near the intersection of Forrer Street and Grand River Avenue -- after an argument with a family member.
|Lashawn Hill
|Malikia Sylvester
|Age
|12 years old
|14 years old
|Height
|4 feet, 8 inches
|4 feet, 8 inches
|Hair
|Black hair with long black and gold braids
|Long burgundy braids
Anyone who has seen Lashawn Hill and Malikia Sylvester or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
