Metro Detroit weather: Humid with storm chances Sunday

DETROIT – If you didn’t like Saturday’s steamy weather, then the news isn’t good … it’ll get worse before it gets better.

The Dog Days of August are here, which actually had me thinking this morning: What kind of dog is it? Are these hot, sticky days German Shepherds? Feisty little Chihuahuas? Cocker spaniels? Dachshunds? (I grew up with a Dachshund, so I’m partial to them). But I digress.

A cluster of thunderstorms overnight has been moving across central lower Michigan, with the I-69 corridor and areas northward standing the best chance of getting some showers and thunderstorms this morning. Farther south, there is only the slightest chance for an early morning shower or storm.

Sunshine will build in from southwest to northeast later this morning, and most of us should see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies develop for the afternoon, although those of us near and north of I-69 are still at risk for a robust scattered thunderstorm.

Sticky highs will reach the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like the low to middle 90s (34 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. South-southwest wind at 7 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:34 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:43 p.m.

Warm and muggy Sunday night with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius). That’s warmer than we’ve started our Sunday morning … told you it was going to get worse. South wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy to start our Monday, then becoming mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible later in the day into Monday evening. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like low 90s (33 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

This weather pattern of hot, humid conditions and period batches of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday, with highs generally in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius)…perhaps peaking in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and overnight lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Change then comes in on Friday. We’ll start the day warm and muggy with a few showers and storms around, then a cold front sweeps across the area clearing our skies and bringing a cooler, less humid air mass into the area. A large sprawling area of high pressure follows behind the front, so next weekend right now looks absolutely spectacular…perhaps the nicest weekend of the entire summer…with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

