2 Detroit men plead guilty to attempted murder of federal agents

DETROIT – Two Detroit men have pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of federal agents, officials said.

Officials said Kevin Keshawn Young, 24, and Aaron Marquis Shooks, 23, both of Detroit, were members of a gang known as the OES 187 Head Hunters.

On April 15, 2019, the gang was involved in a shootout with another gang, known as the Block Squad, in front of St. John’s Hospital on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities. The shootout was part of an ongoing violent feud between the gangs, police said.

Shortly after the shootout, Shooks drove to pick up more people, officials said. When he got back on the road, one of his passengers, Young, got out of the car and fired 11 shots at ATF agents, authorities said.

The ATF agents were in an unmarked vehicle investigating the earlier shootout, according to officials.

Young said he thought he was shooting at rival gang members, not law enforcement.

“Every day our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line and risk personal injury to protect our citizens from senseless violence,” acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin said. “When officers or agents are assaulted while performing those duties, the perpetrators can expect that every resource of this office will be used to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, and to seek justice.”

Young, also known as “Gucci,” and Shooks, also known as “Boogey,” pleaded guilty Wednesday (Aug. 4) to attempted murder of federal agents. Young entered into a plea agreement that includes a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Shooks entered into a plea agreement that includes a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8.