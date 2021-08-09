Attention college students: Meijer offering $10 if you get COVID vaccine in one of their stores

DETROIT – Meijer is offering a little incentive for college students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mega grocery store company announced Monday that it will provide college students with a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

The $10 incentive program goes into effect Monday, Aug. 9 and will run through Sept. 30. College students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

Many universities, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Wayne State University, are mandating that students are vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to classes this fall semester.

