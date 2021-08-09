Partly Cloudy icon
Woman killed in fire on Bobolink Street in Rochester Hills

Fire reported at Lake Mobile Home Park, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The scene of an Aug. 9, 2021, mobile home fire in Rochester Hills. (Rochester Hills Fire Department)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A woman was killed overnight in a Rochester Hills mobile home fire, officials said.

Firefighters from five fire stations were called around 12:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 100 block of Bobolink Street. Officials said they could see a column of smoke as they left station No. 3, which is about a mile away from the Lake Mobile Home Park.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire. There were cars in the driveway, so they suspected someone was in the home, according to authorities.

Firefighters entered the burning home and searched for victims, officials said. They said they found a woman inside and removed her.

Officials said the woman was taken to a paramedic team for treatment and transport, but she was not breathing and had no pulse. She did not survive, authorities said.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 40 minutes, officials said. The roof collapsed in one section of the home, and there is extensive fire and smoke damage, firefighters said.

No firefighters were injured.

Departments from Oakland Township, Auburn Hills, Bloomfield Township and Birmingham helped with the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

