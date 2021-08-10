Partly Cloudy icon
91º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Jack Aronson, founder of Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, dies after cancer battle

Ferndale entrepreneur dies at 68

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Jack Aronson, Garden Fresh, Salsa, Death, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Ferndale, Michigan, Oakland County, Business
Jack Aronson
Jack Aronson (Garden Fresh Gourmet)

Jack Aronson, the man who founded the famous Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, has died at age 68 after a years-long battle with cancer, those close to him confirmed Tuesday.

The Ferndale-based chips and salsa company was founded by Jack and his wife, Annette, about 20 years ago. Garden Fresh Gourmet was sold to the Campbell Soup Company in 2015.

A funeral is planned for Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Parish Church in White Lake.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter