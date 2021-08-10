Jack Aronson, founder of Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, dies after cancer battle

Jack Aronson, the man who founded the famous Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, has died at age 68 after a years-long battle with cancer, those close to him confirmed Tuesday.

The Ferndale-based chips and salsa company was founded by Jack and his wife, Annette, about 20 years ago. Garden Fresh Gourmet was sold to the Campbell Soup Company in 2015.

A funeral is planned for Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Parish Church in White Lake.

Jack Aronson’s passion was authentic and contagious. From modest Ferndale roots to leader of an international company and the city’s largest employer (Garden Fresh Gourmet), he never really changed. His generous spirit and devotion to community live on. I’ll miss him dearly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ejcu5gMhbr — David Coulter (@davidwcoulter) August 10, 2021