Metro Detroit weather alert: Tracking severe thunderstorms

Severe weather is rolling into Metro Detroit on this Wednesday afternoon.
Current weather alerts:
- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of Metro Detroit until 8 p.m.
- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Monroe County and Wayne County until 4:15 p.m.
- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Livingston County until 3:45 p.m.
- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lenawee County and Washtenaw County until 3:30 p.m.
Read detailed forecast: Severe storm threat in SE Michigan: Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds possible
