How the census data could change Michigan’s political landscape

DETROIT – New census data released on Thursday could change Michigan’s political landscape.

While the state’s overall population increased by 2%, the City of Detroit continued to dip.

Detroit’s population has continued to decline over the last 70 years. According to census data released late Thursday afternoon, it hit a 10.5% decline over the last decade.

The City of Detroit now sits with a population of 639,111. The last census in 2010 had Detroit’s population at 713,777. Population not only determines how much federal money flows into Michigan and Detroit, but also determines political clout.

Overall, Michigan’s population grew by 2%, but other states grew at a greater clip. That means Michigan is going to lose a congressional seat. It’s not yet clear which seat Michigan will lose.

Overall, across Metro Detroit, Washtenaw County saw an 8% growth, Oakland County saw a 6% growth, Macomb County 5% and Wayne County was down 1.5%.

