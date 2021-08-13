Woman’s body found in Bloomfield Township lake after empty canoe returned to shore

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing West Bloomfield woman was found in a Bloomfield Township lake after her empty canoe had returned to shore the previous day, officials said.

Bloomfield Township police and firefighters were called at 7:51 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 12) to Island Lake after a canoe returned to shore unoccupied, according to authorities.

A 44-year-old West Bloomfield woman was reported missing after she was last seen in a canoe on the lake, officials said.

Members of the Oakland County Dive Team and drones from Bloomfield Township and Troy police began searching for the woman.

Dive Team members discovered the woman’s body around 10 a.m. Friday, they said.

Bloomfield Township police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 248-433-7755.