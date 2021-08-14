Clear icon
Police seek missing 14-year-old girl on Detroit’s east side

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Jazelle Carreker
Jazelle Carreker (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Jazelle Carreker, a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, Carreker was last seen at a residence located near the intersection of Evanston and Newport streets when she went to take the trash out at about 7:10 p.m. and then left without permission.

Jazelle CarrekerDetails
Age14 years old
Height5 feet, 1 inch
Weight150 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a white shirt with “I Can’t Breathe” on it and black jeans

Anyone who has seen Jazelle Carreker or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

