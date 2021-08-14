Video: Detroit police seek vehicle in connection with nonfatal shooting on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a white sedan after a 54-year-old woman was shot Monday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Ardmore Street, near Lyndon Street. Police said the 54-year-old woman was sleeping in the front room of her home when an unknown person fired multiple shots from what is believed to be a white Ford Taurus. The woman was critically wounded in the shooting.

The vehicle was captured on video fleeing the location. The video can be seen in the player above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news