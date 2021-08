DETROIT – Police are looking for Lottie Crutchfield, an 81-year-old woman last seen in mid- to late July.

According to authorities, Crutchfield’s family said they had not seen or heard from her since an unknown date three weeks ago.

Lottie Crutchfield Details Age 81 years old Height 5 feet, 6 inches Weight 150 pounds

Anyone who has seen Lottie Crutchfield or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

