Former Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell dies at 64

DETROIT – Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell has died at the age of 64, according to a statement his family provided to CNN.

In June, Mitchell announced that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart.

Mitchell was a two-term congressman and conservative who was a proud member of the Problem Solvers Caucus while he was in Congress.

He decided to renounce the Republican Party after the 2020 election.

There will be no public funeral. His family asks that if anyone wants to honor him you should give someone your time in a meaningful way and support your local foster care charities.

Read: Ex-Michigan congressman Paul Mitchell, who quit GOP over Trump claim, dies at 64

Ad

“Paul Mitchell was a great representative who passionately fought for the people he served. He earned his reputation for caring deeply about the issues and about his community, and his passing will be felt every person and every cause he leaves behind. I am glad I was fortunate to know him and see his energy up close. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as go through this difficult time.” Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth

“Rep. Paul Mitchell was a class act and stood up for what he believed in. He was a close friend and colleague of mine, always willing to listen, even when we disagreed. Until the very end, Paul kept a smile on his face and humor in his words, just like John Dingell. My heart is with his wife, Sherry, and their children.” Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

“Congressman Paul Mitchell was a fierce, independent voice for Michiganders. Throughout his tenure in the United States Congress, he led with his values and always spoke out for what he felt was right, even when he had to go against his own party, the president, or conventional political wisdom. After an incredibly successful career in the private sector, Paul entered public life, channeling his passion for people and innovative mind to help his neighbors and community succeed. He embodied values that we all aspire to have—he was independent, witty, and principled. Simply put, he was Paul, a joyful warrior for the people he believed in and for Michigan, the place that he loved. My thoughts are with Paul’s family, his six kids, six grandkids, his staff, and all those who were lucky enough to call him a friend. Paul, we will miss you.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer