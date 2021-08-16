Former Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell dies at 64

DETROIT – Former U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell has died at the age of 64, according to a statement his family provided to CNN.
In June, Mitchell announced that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart.
Mitchell was a two-term congressman and conservative who was a proud member of the Problem Solvers Caucus while he was in Congress.
He decided to renounce the Republican Party after the 2020 election.
There will be no public funeral. His family asks that if anyone wants to honor him you should give someone your time in a meaningful way and support your local foster care charities.
Read: Ex-Michigan congressman Paul Mitchell, who quit GOP over Trump claim, dies at 64
Ad
Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.