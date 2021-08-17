Partly Cloudy icon
Reminder: Woodward Dream Cruise weight restrictions for commercial trucks, trailers in Oakland County Aug. 21

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

The following is a reminder from the Michigan Department of Transportation about vehicle weight restrictions during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Due to security concerns, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been granted a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds and all vehicles with trailers from M-1 (Woodward Avenue) the day of the Woodward Dream Cruise. Signs will be placed along M-1 in addition to freeway dynamic message boards on I-696 and I-75 advising of these restrictions.

Communities included:

  • Berkley
  • Birmingham
  • Bloomfield Hills
  • Bloomfield Township
  • Ferndale
  • Huntington Woods
  • Pleasant Ridge
  • Pontiac
  • Royal Oak

Roadway

M-1 TRAFFIC CONTROL TIME FRAME:

  • Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
  • 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

