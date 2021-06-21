26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise returns this summer

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Auto enthusiasts, get ready to restart those engines. The 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford is back on for this summer.

With the original 1966 Ford Bronco starring as the featured heritage vehicle, this year’s celebration of automotive culture and driving fun is set to kick off Aug. 21.

“Woodward is our hometown celebration, commemorating the best of what we do and what we assemble – right here in the Motor City,” said Rob Johnston, Ford Performance marketing manager. “It’s fitting that this year’s Dream Cruise honors the original Bronco at a time when the all-new, Michigan-built Bronco is rolling off the line.”

The popular event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, nearly 25 years to the day since the last Bronco rolled off the line, Michigan Assembly Plant is once again turning out Bronco two- and four-door models, expanding on the nameplate’s 55-year history. The Bronco model depicted on the logo of the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise celebrates the hardworking women and men who assemble the Motor City’s iconic SUV and the innovative spirit it embodies.

Every year, the Woodward Dream Cruise attracts more than 1.5 million people and more than 40,000 cars from all over the world. This year marks the fourth straight that Ford will sponsor the event.

“Once again, Ford Motor Company is stepping up to lead Woodward Dream Cruise, and we look forward to returning and elevating our annual tradition that puts Metro Detroit’s automotive scene and culture in the international spotlight,” said Tony Michaels, executive director, Woodward Dream Cruise. “Ford has consistently helped to make the cruise stronger, more engaging, more culturally relevant and more valuable to the Detroit region, and we are incredibly grateful for that.”

