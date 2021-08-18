Partly Cloudy icon
Ford F-150 truck saves wedding reception during power outage in Farmington Hills

Couple’s friends use truck as power source

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A married couple used a Ford F-150 pickup truck to power their wedding reception in the middle of a power outage that was caused by severe weather in Farmington Hills.

The morning of Aug. 11 Rachna Kumar and Etrivel Chandraseka got married. That night they held a reception in Farmington Hills. Their good friends, Harish Thiruvengadam and Swetha Shailendra are a married couple and Ford engineers.

At about 10:30 p.m. the power went out. The couple’s friends remembered their hybrid F-150 parked across the street had powerboost outlets in the bed of the truck.

“I mean, everyone was dancing, getting into a groove and we thought it was not the time to go back home,” Swetha Shailendra said.

They used the truck so the party could continue.

