Ford F-150 truck saves wedding reception during power outage in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A married couple used a Ford F-150 pickup truck to power their wedding reception in the middle of a power outage that was caused by severe weather in Farmington Hills.

The morning of Aug. 11 Rachna Kumar and Etrivel Chandraseka got married. That night they held a reception in Farmington Hills. Their good friends, Harish Thiruvengadam and Swetha Shailendra are a married couple and Ford engineers.

At about 10:30 p.m. the power went out. The couple’s friends remembered their hybrid F-150 parked across the street had powerboost outlets in the bed of the truck.

“I mean, everyone was dancing, getting into a groove and we thought it was not the time to go back home,” Swetha Shailendra said.

They used the truck so the party could continue.

Watch the video above for the full report.

