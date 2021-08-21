Partly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

‘Thank God it’s back’ -- Metro Detroit welcomes the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise

Event attracts 1.5 million people each year

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: News, Woodward Dream Cruise, Events, Events in Metro Detroit, Cars, Old Fashion vehicles, Weekend Events, Pandemic, COVID, Local, Local News, Royal Oak, Ferndale, Woodward Corridor, Detroit, Metro Detroit, Woodward Avenue, Vehicles
Metro Detroit welcomes the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise
Metro Detroit welcomes the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise is back after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Cruise last year.

Read: Woodward Dream Cruise returns to Metro Detroit this weekend

After a year off, the Woodward Dream Cruise returned in full force. Cars lined up and down Woodward Avenue.

We’re talking about new and old cars -- like the 1978 Buick Regal that Corey Townsend showed off.

“It’s the sentimental value. This was my father’s car, my dad’s car,” Townsend said. “He passed it down to me and I’ve been working on it.”

Townsend said he had some extra time to get it in tip top show condition, since last year’s cruise was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“Today is like my second birthday. If you’re into cars and this is your passion. This is the best day of the year for you. People all over the world, all over the country come out to be here today,” said Townsend.

And he’s not alone. Sam Brasile, the owner of a ‘95 Dodge Viper, was counting down the days for this very moment.

“We came out last year, there was cars but nothing like this. They needed this back,” Brasile said. “Thank God it came back. We needed something, everybody’s tired of staying home.”

Related: Metro Detroiters gear up for Woodward Dream Cruise’s return this weekend

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email