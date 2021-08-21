‘Thank God it’s back’ -- Metro Detroit welcomes the return of the Woodward Dream Cruise

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise is back after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Cruise last year.

After a year off, the Woodward Dream Cruise returned in full force. Cars lined up and down Woodward Avenue.

We’re talking about new and old cars -- like the 1978 Buick Regal that Corey Townsend showed off.

“It’s the sentimental value. This was my father’s car, my dad’s car,” Townsend said. “He passed it down to me and I’ve been working on it.”

Townsend said he had some extra time to get it in tip top show condition, since last year’s cruise was cancelled because of the pandemic.

“Today is like my second birthday. If you’re into cars and this is your passion. This is the best day of the year for you. People all over the world, all over the country come out to be here today,” said Townsend.

And he’s not alone. Sam Brasile, the owner of a ‘95 Dodge Viper, was counting down the days for this very moment.

“We came out last year, there was cars but nothing like this. They needed this back,” Brasile said. “Thank God it came back. We needed something, everybody’s tired of staying home.”

