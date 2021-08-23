Bloomfield Township family among big winners in final round of Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. – A Bloomfield Township family are among the big winners in the final round of the MI Shot To Win sweepstakes.

Christine Duval was presented with the $2 million check. She and her husband have three children and plan to use the money for their educations, to remodel the house and they also plan to donate to mental health services in their community.

The final eight winners of the 30 prizes of $50,000 were announced, along with nine college scholarships and the $2 million grand prize.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the numbers show the sweepstakes made a difference in the state’s vaccination rates.

“Michigan recorded week to week, increases for vaccinations throughout July during the sweepstakes, moving from 61% to 63% and support climb toward the state school 70% vaccination rate,” Whitmer said.

Jacqueline Paul, from Indian River, won one of the $50,000 daily prizes. She is battling Graves’ disease in her right eye. She said winning the prize will allow her to pay her medical bills.

Meadow Surman of Oakland County is a 7th-grade student who won one of the daily prizes. The money will go toward paying college tuition.

“I decided to get vaccinated because I want to play volleyball and go to school in person and see my friends,” Surman said.

She said she plans to use the scholarship money to attend Michigan State University.

Whitmer said the state is going to continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

