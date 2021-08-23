Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are winners of $2 million prize, 8 $50k drawings, 9 scholarships

Christine Duval, the winner of the $2 million grand prize from the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes.

Michigan has announced the winner of the $2 million grand prize from the COVID vaccine sweepstakes, as well as the final eight $50,000 daily drawing winners and the nine students who won college scholarships.

As part of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, the state rewarded one person who received a COVID vaccine with $50,000 for every day in July. On Monday (Aug. 23), the final eight daily winners were revealed.

In addition, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the winner of the sweepstakes’ grand prize, as well as the nine students ages 12-17 who won college scholarships through the program.

Here are the winners:

Grand prize :

$2 million winner: Christine Duval, from Bloomfield Township

Daily drawings :

July 23: Todd Demeyers, from Oakland Township

July 24: Alyssa Armstrong, from Caledonia

July 25: Caleb Nielson, from Paw Paw

July 26: Brandon Ebright, from Okemos

July 27: Kevin Underwood, from Lowell

July 28: Brian Kulesz, from Sterling Heights

July 29: Jacqueline Paul, from Indian River

July 30: Breya Matthews, from Grand Rapids

Michigan Education Trust scholarship winners :

Landon Burkhart, from Dakota High School in Macomb

Karan Choudhary, from Plymouth High School

Josiah DeBaets, from Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada Township

Ian Miller, from Salem High School in Canton Township

Meadow Surman, from White Lake Middle School

Mallory Wheeler, from Reading High School

Jackson Wittwer, from Eisenhower High School in Shelby Township

Kamare Wright, from Thurston High School in Redford Township

Hudson Chambers, from Grand Rapids City High Middle School

“Thanks to every Michigander who got their shot, the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes has been a success and we are continuing to make progress in keeping our families and communities safe,” Whitmer said. “But our work is not done. We are going to keep making efforts to reach people where they are, answer their questions and help them get their shots. If we work together, I know we can get this done and continue our economic jumpstart.”

Michiganders who received a dose of the COVID vaccine by July 30 were eligible for the $50,000 giveaway on the day they received their shot, as well as the top prize of $2 million.

Whitmer set a goal of getting 70% of eligible residents vaccinated. During July, the sweepstakes increased the state’s vaccination rate from 61% to 63%, according to Whitmer. She said Michigan’s vaccination rate is over 65%, as of Monday.

“The sweepstakes and news coverage helped spur conversations between families and friends about the sweepstakes,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, the director of the Protect Michigan Commission. “Several winners who were previously unvaccinated before the sweepstakes said they were inspired to get their vaccinations based on those discussions and the prizes they could win.”