Holiday shopping purchases should be made ahead of supply shortages, shipping delays

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – If you want to get your hands on the hot holiday toys you need to shop soon.

The pandemic has created massive supply shortages and shipping delays and yes even toys will be affected.

Back to school shopping? Think again, it is time to start thinking holiday shopping.

Nori Klar is the owner of Toyology and her team is busy stocking the store getting ready for the rush.

Why now?

The reality is many toy manufacturers are overseas. To top things off shipping during the pandemic has been a nightmare.

Items that support calm and comfort like one jellyfish lamp is expected to be popular in addition to a Pancake Monster Board Game.

Klar added that activities that revolve around families will also be big this year.

Whether you shop local or hit the big stores like Best Buy and Target experts recommend you wrap up your toy buying in October and if you purchase items online allow up to eight weeks for shipping.

