HAP partners with McDonald’s to give out free doses of COVID vaccine in Detroit

One day after FDA approval of Pfizer shot, McDonald's vaccine clinics pop up in Detroit

DETROIT – Many people still have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, Health Alliance Plan is teaming up with McDonald’s to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible by administering doses in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Local 4 News was at the McDonald’s on 8 Mile and Lahser roads Tuesday to learn more about the effort.

“We looked at the members of HAP who are not currently vaccinated, where do they live? And we used that to help guide us to where we needed to have this sort of event,” said Health Alliance Plan Director of Community Outreach, Bridget Hollingsworth Stafford.

Stafford says that research led them to hosting a vaccine site right in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on 8 Mile Road.

“We are just really hoping that folks will come out and get vaccinated,” Stafford said.

“We’re providing an opportunity and a place for them to come for those who want to get the vaccination today. Anything that we can do to help, that’s what we’re going to do,” said 8 Mile Road McDonald’s location owner, Tina Brundidge.

With nurses from Henry Ford Hospital ready to give the injection, first timers like Calvin Spencer were able to get the vaccine along with a free McDonald’s frozen drink.

“I was making plans to go to my primary physician, but he went on vacation,” said Spencer.

With the Pfizer vaccine now being approved by the FDA, he didn’t waste time thinking twice.

“It was something that I was expecting to do and something that I was waiting for,” Spencer added.

The hope is that more will see the FDA’s new approval and finally make up their minds about getting vaccinated.

Stafford says it’s going to take more than that to see a real difference.

“The FDA approval is going to help some. We still think that a lot of it is going to be just plain old convincing. Convincing your friend or family member that this is the right thing to do, not only to protect yourself and our family but the community as a whole,” Stafford said.

If you would like to do your part, but missed this vaccination opportunity a similar clinic will be open at the McDonald’s at 21640 Grand River on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This will be yet another location that is in the midst of those who have yet to get the vaccine.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 933,394 as of Monday, including 20,123 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 3,920 new cases and 10 additional deaths over a three-day period -- an average of about 1,306.7 cases per day. Of the 10 deaths announced Monday, five were identified during a Vital Records review.

