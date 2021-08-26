Photos: Celebrating National Dog Day with cute pup pics

Happy howlidays!

Today is National Dog Day, and we’re spending it looking at pictures of cute pups online -- your pups, in fact!

Whether you’re a dog parent or not, today is a great day to honor some of the cutest creatures to walk the planet (this is a fact, we checked). You could celebrate by spending some extra time with your pets, or maybe donating to your local animal shelter or charity.

Or, at the very least, you can enjoy some adorable pictures submitted by our viewers!

We’re sharing a handful of our favorites in the gallery above, but there are thousands (yes, thousands) of submissions on our Facebook page -- check them out here.