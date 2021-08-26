Mostly Cloudy icon
‘Pure mayhem’: Judge sentences driver in crash that killed Monroe County animal control officer

Michele Dropulich sentenced to up to 30 years in prison

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A judge described the actions of a drunk driver who killed Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young, 24, as “pure mayhem.”

Michele Dropulich was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Dropulich made excuses for her actions, blamed others and told police to investigate more so that she could understand what happened the morning of the crash.

Judge Michael Weipert told Dropulich that she chose to drink in a Wayne County motel room and then get behind the wheel of a vehicle. She struck other cars, damaged property, ran red lights and drove on the shoulder of the road.

Young was on her way to work as an Animal Control Officer when officials said Dropulich slammed her van into Young’s vehicle.

“Your actions, in this case, can only be described as pure mayhem,” Weipert said.

Young’s family spoke at the sentencing and told the judge they want a photo of Young to hang in Dropulich’s prison cell.

