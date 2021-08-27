Partly Cloudy icon
Novi police investigate ‘potential drowning’ after father pulls 7-year-old son from pond

Police say child was found unresponsive

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

NOVI, Mich. – Police in Novi are investigating a “potential drowning” incident after a father pulled his 7-year-old son, who was found unresponsive, from a pond.

Authorities said the boy was pulled from a pond in the 50000 block of Nine Mile Road. The father was given instructions for CPR.

Novi police and fire personnel responded to the scene, performing life-saving measures.

Police said the child was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi for treatment and evaluation before being airlifted to the University of Michigan Mott for further treatment.

No other details have been released at this time.

