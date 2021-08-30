Detroit police investigate triple-shooting that injured 2 men, 1 teen

DETROIT – Police are investigating a triple-shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side Sunday night.

According to authorities, it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a liquor store near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Hubbell Avenue. Police said an unknown person -- possibly in a Jeep -- opened fire, striking a 15-year-old boy, a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

The three were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

