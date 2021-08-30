Partly Cloudy icon
73º

Local News

Detroit police investigate triple-shooting that injured 2 men, 1 teen

Victims are expected to survive

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Crime, Wayne County, Detroit Crime News, Local, Local News, Wayne County Crime, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Nonfatal Shooting, Triple-Shooting, Eight Mile Road, Hubbell Avenue
A Detroit police cruiser (WDIV)
A Detroit police cruiser (WDIV) (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating a triple-shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side Sunday night.

According to authorities, it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a liquor store near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Hubbell Avenue. Police said an unknown person -- possibly in a Jeep -- opened fire, striking a 15-year-old boy, a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

The three were taken to a hospital. They are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email