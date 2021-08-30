Man wanted for killing girlfriend, leaving her in burning car in North Dakota arrested in Warren

DETROIT – A man wanted for murdering his girlfriend, leaving her body in the trunk of a burning car in North Dakota and torching their home was arrested in Warren, officials said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service said Kamauri Siede Kennedy, 32, was wanted for federal and state parole violations, as well as the June 3, 2021, murder of his girlfriend, Dominique Kelly.

Kelly’s body was found in the trunk of a burning car in Minot, North Dakota, according to authorities.

The house Kennedy and Kelly shared was also torched, officials said.

A warrant for Kennedy’s arrest was issued in July. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force received information Monday (Aug. 30) that Kennedy was on Detroit’s east side.

When officials located Kennedy, there was a brief chase, they said. They performed a maneuver to stop Kennedy’s vehicle, and he crashed on Groesbeck Highway in Warren, authorities said. Minor damage was done to an unmarked Marshal’s vehicle.

Police from Clinton Township, Warren and Macomb County helped in the arrest. Kennedy was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court for the probation violations, officials said.

No serious injuries to police personnel were reported.

Officials said Kennedy was convicted in 2013 after jewelry store smash-and-grab robberies in Atlanta. He was convicted of armed robbery in 2006 in Michigan, according to records.