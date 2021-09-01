Detroit police search for 56-year-old man missing for 3 months

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 56-year-old Sean Thompson, who was last seen on May 29, 2021.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Thompson was last at about 2 p.m. that day. He left his residence in the 22300 block of Curtis Street after getting upset.

Sean Thompson Details Age 56 years old Height 6′0″ Weight 190 pounds Clothing Dark gray shirt, black track pants and white gym shoes Other Brown eyes, gray hair

Police said it was reported that Thompson suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.

