Detroit police search for 56-year-old man missing for 3 months

Police say Sean Thompson was last seen on March 29

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Sean Thompson
Sean Thompson (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 56-year-old Sean Thompson, who was last seen on May 29, 2021.

According to the Detroit Police Department, Thompson was last at about 2 p.m. that day. He left his residence in the 22300 block of Curtis Street after getting upset.

Sean ThompsonDetails
Age56 years old
Height6′0″
Weight190 pounds
ClothingDark gray shirt, black track pants and white gym shoes
OtherBrown eyes, gray hair

Police said it was reported that Thompson suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.

