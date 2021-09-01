Detroit police search for 56-year-old man missing for 3 months

DETROIT – Police in Detroit are seeking the public’s help in locating 56-year-old Sean Thompson, who was last seen on May 29, 2021.
According to the Detroit Police Department, Thompson was last at about 2 p.m. that day. He left his residence in the 22300 block of Curtis Street after getting upset.
|Sean Thompson
|Details
|Age
|56 years old
|Height
|6′0″
|Weight
|190 pounds
|Clothing
|Dark gray shirt, black track pants and white gym shoes
|Other
|Brown eyes, gray hair
Police said it was reported that Thompson suffers from mental illness.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801.