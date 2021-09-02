New studies reveal most people vaccinated against COVID aren’t getting seriously ill

There have been some new studies released on coronavirus and the vaccine.

A study recently published in the British Journal Lancet looked at more than 43,000 patients infected specifically with either the alpha variant or delta variant. They found the risk of requiring hospitalization was double for people infected with delta.

A paper in Lancet Infectious Diseases gives new insight into breakthrough infections using data submitted by millions of vaccine recipients in the United Kingdom.

People with a breakthrough infection were more likely to be completely asymptomatic after two doses of the vaccine, especially if they were older than 60.

That doesn’t mean an asymptomatic person couldn’t spread coronavirus, but most vaccinated people aren’t getting seriously ill. The study was also able to say that the risk of symptomatic breakthrough patients having symptoms beyond a month. Essentially, the risk of long COVID was cut in half by vaccination.

Ad

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.